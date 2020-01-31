Mary Lou McDonald extends condolences on the passing of Bridie McGirl

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has has extended her deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bridie McGirl, who passed away this week.

She said:

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bridie McGirl, who passed away this week.

"Bridie was a committed and dedicated Irish Republican, and the bean chéile of former Sinn Féin Vice President, TD and Leitrim County Councillor John Joe McGirl.

"I send, in particular, my deepest sympathies to her sons Liam and Feargal, and her daughters Áine, Cáit and Nuala, as well as her grandchildren, wider family, neighbours and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."