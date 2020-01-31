Sheehan raises concern at suggested US/Israel Deal – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has voiced serious concerns following the publication of the US/Israeli Middle East plan for peace.

The party’s Middle East Spokesperson said:

“The political and humanitarian crisis in Palestine cannot be resolved by the US administration reaching an agreement with the Israeli Government alone.

“Central to any credible peace process is inclusive dialogue involving representatives from all sides of the conflict rather than negotiating and reaching an agreement with one protagonist.

“The so-called Deal of the Century’ is in contravention of the 1993 Oslo Accord, the whole concept of a two-state solution, International Law and multiple UN resolutions. It is reckless, dangerous and a step backwards in the quest for a resolution to the Middle East crisis.

“The US administration and Israeli Government are acting in their own political self-interests without care for the potential consequences of their actions and for the Palestinian people.

“The reality is that this deal will only serve to deteriorate the situation and make efforts to establish peace much more difficult.

“The Palestinian people need our support at this dangerous and difficult period. The international community need to publicly express their complete rejection at this attempt to subvert the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to Statehood.”