Martin Kenny TD extends sympathies to McGirl family
Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny has extended his deep sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Bridie McGirl of Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim who passed away this week.
He said:
"I wish to extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Bridie McGirl, who passed away this week.
"Bridie, who both I and my family kne well over many years, was an outstanding Irish republican and inspiration to many.
“The wife of legendary republican leader abd former Sinn Féin Vice President, Sligo/Leitrim TD and Leitrim County Councillor John Joe McGirl.
“I wish, particularly, to extend my sympathies to Bridie’s sons Liam and Feargal, daughters Áine, Cáit and Nuala, and her grandchildren and wider family.
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."
