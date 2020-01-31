Workers deserve a living wage – Maurice Quinlivan
Sinn Féin spokesperson for Workers' Rights Maurice Quinlivan has said that in government Sinn Féin would introduce a Living Wage for workers, as the minimum wage here remains too low with thousands of workers still living in poverty.
Quinlivan also said it’s "no wonder people are sick and tired of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s promises", as they’ve failed to increase the minimum wage to what they promised back in 2016.
Speaking today, the General Election candidate for Limerick City said;
“According to Social Justice Ireland, over 100,000 workers in this state are living in poverty.
“That is a shameful statistic. As the state’s economic situation improved over the last few years, the rich have got richer, while ordinary workers have been left behind.
“This small increase of 3% in the minimum wage will be immediately swallowed up by costs this government have let spiral out of control, including rent, insurance premiums and childcare costs.
“In 2016 Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil promised in their Programme for Government that they would increase the minimum wage to €10.50 per hour.
“This is yet another promise that goes unfulfilled from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. It’s no wonder people are sick and tired of their empty promises.
“Sinn Féin have committed to introducing a Living Wage when in government, giving workers and families a break.
“A Living Wage is a rate of pay that would allow workers to pay for the basic necessities of life, to live with dignity and to participate fully as active citizens in our society. That is not too much to ask.
“In our proposals for introducing a Living Wage we have included an exemption for those financially vulnerable businesses who can show they genuinely cannot afford this transition to the Living Wage.
“This will safeguard businesses and jobs in those SMEs who find themselves in a difficult financial position.
“We believe all workers deserve to be paid fairly for their hard work, and we think it’s shameful that over 100,000 workers and their families are living in poverty due to low pay.
“Proper wages and the eradication of precarious working practices must be the essential foundations of economic growth and productivity moving forward.”