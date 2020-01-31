Fianna Fáil caught out spinning again – Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin Director of Elections Pearse Doherty has accused Fianna Fáil of spinning desperately after Dara Calleary falsely accused Mary Lou McDonald of pulling out of a debate with Micheál Martin.

Doherty said Mary Lou has not pulled out of any debate.

Speaking today he said;

“Fianna Fáil have spent the last week spinning. First of all they were spinning about the lack of detail in their manifesto, then they were spinning about Sinn Féin’s manifesto, and now they are desperately spinning that Mary Lou McDonald has pulled out of a debate with their leader Micheál Martin which is not true.

“The truth is that Mary Lou was the first to indicate her willingness to do this debate subject to the logistics being agreed.

“Unfortunately, the other parties took their time getting back to the programme.

“Eventually, having been embarrassed by a news report, Micheál Martin agreed to do the debate on Monday 3rd of February.

“However, the programme said that they would have to let it go at that stage.

“The reality is that Mary Lou, with her message of giving workers and families a break, has already beaten Micheál Martin in two debate. She does not fear another.”

“I am happy to see that Today FM have clarified this matter this evening.”