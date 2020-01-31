Brexit is bad for Ireland – Gerry Adams TD

Former Sinn Féin TD for Louth Gerry Adams this morning took part in a protest at Carrickcarnan on the border between Louth and south Armagh.

He joined Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill Joint First Minister, and Border Communities Against Brexit, to protest at the implementation of Brexit and the dragging of the North out of the EU against the democratic wishes of the citizens who live there.

The protest also highlighted the detrimental impact Brexit will have for citizens across this island, especially in relation to human rights and the Good Friday Agreement.

At 11pm tonight the British state formally leaves the EU.

Gerry Adams said:

“One way back into the EU for citizens in the North is through Irish Unity. The debate on Unity and the preparations for a referendum must be stepped up in the time ahead.

"The Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish Protocol was the least worst option on the table when the EU parliament voted on Wednesday. However, we must not lose sight of the fact that the North is being forced out of the European Union against the will of the majority of its citizens.

"Moreover, while there is agreement on no hard border on the island, essential funding from the EU which has been critical to the border region, agriculture and communities is now at risk. At the same time one part of this island is inside in the EU while the other will be outside of it.

"There are also serious concerns about the human rights protections afforded by the EU and which are an integral part of the Good Friday Agreement architecture, particularly on policing and justice.

"There is now less than a year for the British government and the EU to negotiate a new trade agreement. There also remains uncertainty about the trade arrangements between the North and Britain with conflicting claims around checks and barriers.

"Sinn Féin, and especially our MEPs, have been in the leadership of defending Irish interests throughout the Brexit debacle.

"We intend on holding the Irish government, the British government and the EU to their commitments and responsibilities under the Withdrawal Treaty and to increase our efforts around preparing for and promoting Irish Unity."