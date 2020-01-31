Fianna Fáil’s Carbon Tax plan will hit workers and families - David Cullinane

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action David Cullinane has slammed Fianna Fáil’s position on the Carbon Tax as one ‘that will hit workers and families at a time when they need a break’.

He said:

“At a time when there are very little alternatives available to ordinary workers and families in respect of home heating and transport, Fianna Fáil have committed to levying an extra €640 million in additional Carbon Taxes on workers, families, farms and businesses over the next five years.

“This measure will hit workers and families at a time when they need a break.

“This tax increase is unfair, will not reduce emissions and will not change behaviour.

“It is the wrong approach and it is little wonder because Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and even the Green Party, are wedded to the wrong approach on this.

“Climate change has to be tackled by changing behaviour and providing alternatives, not hitting workers and families."