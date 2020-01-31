Molloy welcomes Finucane High Court ruling

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed today’s High Court ruling in favour of the widow of murdered human rights lawyer Pat Finucane and called for a full inquiry into the killing.

“Today’s ruling in the High Court in which Geraldine Finucane, widow of murdered human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane, has won the right to challenge the British government over its failures to adequately investigate the killing is welcome.

“It has now been ruled that the British government’s delays in this case were unlawful.

“There have been too many delays already and the Finucane family should not have to wait any longer.

“The British government must live up to its commitments and human rights obligations and establish a full inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.

“We will continue to stand by the family of Pat Finucane in their campaign for truth and justice.”