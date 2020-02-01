Martina Anderson selected for co-option to the Assembly

Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson has been selected for co-option to the Assembly to replace Raymond McCartney as an MLA for Foyle.

Speaking after a selection convention in Derry this morning, Martina Anderson said:

"I am proud and honoured to have been selected at today's selection convention in Derry to be co-opted onto the Assembly as an MLA for Foyle.

"I want to pay tribute to Raymond McCartney for the first class leadership he has shown in this city for many years. His dedication to serving the people of Foyle has always been an inspiration.

"I have been chosen to join the Assembly at a time of great challenge with the onset of Brexit and the Tories dragging the north out of the EU against the will of the people and the challenge of holding the British government to account on living up to its commitments.

"It is also a time of opportunity with the growing conversation on Irish Unity and people's demand for a new and better Ireland.

"I want to represent everyone in Foyle and to stand up for Derry to make sure this city continues to move forward to reach its full potential.

"I look forward to working alongside Karen Mullan and the Sinn Féin Assembly team in the time ahead."