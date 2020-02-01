Mary Lou McDonald publishes legislation to ensure the availability of a State pension at 65

Speaking from Carlow this afternoon, where she was campaigning with Sinn Féin candidate Kathleen Funchion TD, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said that her party will legislate to return the age of eligibility for a State pension to 65 within the first 100 days of being in government.



She said that "Sinn Féin is the only party that will guarantee a State pension at 65".



She said:



"This afternoon I am publishing legislation that Sinn Féin will introduce in the first 100 days of being in government - the Right to Retire at 65 Bill.



"Publishing this Bill illustrates how serious we are about this issue.



"We have the legislation here. Ready to go.



"Other parties have fudged and skirted around this issue.



"Sinn Féin are clear and unequivocal.



"We are the only party that will guarantee the right to a State pension at 65.



"No ifs. No buts.



"People are entitled to dignity and respect in retirement, and a State pension at 65 - if they so choose.



"That is what is fair, just and in line with the values of the vast majority of the Irish people."



