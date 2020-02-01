Smith’s comments ‘patronising and insulting’ - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has described comments from the British Secretary of State on victims and survivors of the conflict as patronising and insulting.

Linda Dillon said:

“The latest remarks from the British government’s Secretary of State for the north, Julian Smith, will have angered many victims and survivors of the conflict.

“His comments are partisan, patronising and insulting to victims.

“He has the effrontery to applaud victims and survivors on one hand while providing no commitment on funding these pensions.

“Through these proposals he is also creating a hierarchy of victims.

“Sinn Féin will directly challenge the British Secretary of State over our concerns and these latest remarks.”