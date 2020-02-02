Kearney welcomes overdue improvement works for Randalstown's Wood Street

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed confirmation that long awaited improvement works for the Wood Street development in Randalstown are due to start.

Declan Kearney said;

“I am very pleased to have received confirmation that a programme of outstanding development works for Wood Street in Randalstown are now to be undertaken in the coming weeks and months.

“I have been in regular contact with the local Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Development Control Office in response to concerns raised with me by residents of Wood Street, after the original developer went into administration.

“I can now confirm that DfI Roads has taken over responsibility for these works under an Article 11 Enforcement, and that NI Water has also been on site to complete relevant repairs.

“Officials have informed me that a street lighting system will be installed. However, this will require a new NIE connection, a process which I am advised may take up to eight weeks once DfI approve the funding for the required work.

“This week I asked for reassurance from DfI that the finance for this scheme is being processed. Once confirmed I will then seek to have NIE's brief expedited. When these electrical works are completed final surfacing will commence, followed by a road adoption by DfI.

“I want to thank the Department for its cooperation in addressing my representations on behalf of the residents of Wood Street. These local people have had to endure an absolutely unfair experience, after taking possession of their homes in good faith. I hope the planned improvement works will finally bring about a proper resolution to this situation.”