Community of Omagh shocked by racist attack’ - Kelly
Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has said the community of Omagh are shocked by a suspected racist attack last night.
Catherine Kelly said:
“The community is shocked after a woman and child had to jump from an upstairs window during a suspected racist attack.
“My first thoughts are with the victims of this attack and I hope that the woman makes a full recovery.
“There is no place for any form of racism or discrimination in our society and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”