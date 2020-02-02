Menu

Community of Omagh shocked by racist attack’ - Kelly

2 February, 2020 - by Catherine Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has said the community of Omagh are shocked by a suspected racist attack last night.

Catherine Kelly said:

“The community is shocked after a woman and child had to jump from an upstairs window during a suspected racist attack. 

“My first thoughts are with the victims of this attack and I hope that the woman makes a full recovery.  

“There is no place for any form of racism or discrimination in our society and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

