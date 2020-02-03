Sinn Féin binning the bedroom tax - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said Sinn Féin is effectively binning the bedroom tax in the north.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on housing and poverty said:

"I welcome today's announcement from my party colleague and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey of an extension to mitigations to the bedroom tax beyond March 2020.

"Sinn Féin fought for and secured a unique package of protections for people in the north and Minister Hargey has today extended those protections.

“This announcement by Deirdre Hargey means that the bedroom tax has been effectively binned protecting 38,000 households.

“The bedroom tax is an unfair and unjust Tory policy designed to punish the poorest and most vulnerable in society.

"Sinn Féin in government will work to protect those most in need and stand up for workers and families.

“The minister has also pledged to bring forward measures to protect large families from the benefit cap and Sinn Féin will continue to look at further protections in the time ahead to ensure we protect the most disadvantaged."