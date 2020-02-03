Sinn Féin Director of Elections welcomes RTÉ decision on Primetime Leaders Debate

Sinn Féin Director of Elections Pearse Doherty has welcomed the decision by RTÉ to extend an invite to Mary Lou McDonald to take part in tomorrow’s Prime Time leaders' debate.

He has confirmed that Mary Lou McDonald will accept the invitation.

He said:



"I want to welcome the decision by RTÉ to extend an invite to Mary Lou McDonald to take part in tomorrow’s party leaders’ debate on Prime Time, and I am happy to confirm that Mary Lou will be participating.



"That being said, this should not have come down to a last minute decision on the part of RTÉ.



"Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil wanted this election to be about them, but this election was never about two parties with no real policy differences, who have effectively been in government together for the last four years. Neither of them represent change.

"This election is about the Irish people and our future.



"Sinn Féin are the real voice of change in this election and are the only party that is committed to giving workers and families a break.



"In the final days of the election campaign, I am appealing to voters to come out on Saturday and vote for Sinn Féin".

