EU Labour Standards must be protected during next phase of Brexit negotiations - Dolan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on workers’ rights Jemma Dolan MLA has called for EU labour standards to be protected fully in the next phase of the Brexit negotiations.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:

“It is clear that that the limited guarantees obtained for workers in the Irish Protocol need to be copper-fastened and advanced through the negotiations on the future relationship.

"Rights including equal pay for women, maternity leave, agency worker protection and health and safety legislation have all been created and advanced through EU Regulations. It is essential that these are not eroded by a British Government which is insistent on creating a low wage economy.

"An erosion of working rights will impact not only workers, but also our economy, as it would deter skilled workers from across the EU and across our island from seeking work here in the North.

"Sinn Féin will continue to press for working rights to be safeguarded so that workers in the North will not be left behind.”