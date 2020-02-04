Mullan encourages people to engage with school food nutrition consultation

Speaking as the Department of Education launch its consultation on the update to nutritional standards for school food Karen Mullan MLA said:

"Children need access to a varied and wholesome diet.

"The evidence is clear, children with access to a varied and wholesome diet perform better in school than their peers who unfortunately don’t have access to the same nutritional diet.

"When it comes to diet it is those from a more disadvantaged background who are less likely to have access to the nutrition they need.

"Schools can play a vital role in making available an affordable and nutritious menu for students and I would encourage parents to take this opportunity and respond to the consultation.

"Sinn Féin will also use this opportunity to again raise the issue of holiday hunger.

“Unfortunately for many families who are entitled to free school meals, the summer holidays can be a difficult period. It's a cliff edge like scenario every year for thousands of families who face increased food costs in the absence of free school meals."

Details of the consultation process can be found here: https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/consultations/update-nutritional-standards-school-food