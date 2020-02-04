Ennis calls for stricter gambling legislation and regulation

Sinn Féin MLA for South Down Sinead Ennis has called for a ban on all gambling advertising on TV and across all online platforms.

The party's culture, sports and arts spokesperson said:

"We recognise and acknowledge that some gambling companies voluntarily agreed to a 'whistle to whistle' advertising ban previously, stopping advertisements during games.

"Gambling advertisement plays a massive part in the growing rise of gambling addiction across society.

"Sinn Féin have called for stricter legislation and regulations on all forms of gambling and gambling advertising. Addiction and its damaging impacts can affect everyone.

"Sinn Féin are committed to tackling problem gambling north and south. The most effective way to do that is through modernised and fit for purpose legislation."