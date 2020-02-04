Universal Credit should be scrapped not stalled

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said Universal Credit should be scrapped not stalled.

The North Belfast MLA was commenting after the British Government confirmed that the next stage of rolling out the controversial welfare benefit is to be scaled back to 2024.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“This latest move by the British Government is further evidence that Universal Credit is simply not fit for purpose.

“It was supposedly designed to simplify the benefits system but the roll-out so far has clearly shown that it is riddled with faults, complications and delays.

“And while the mitigation measures secured for the North have gone some way to alleviating the worst aspects of Universal Credit, the fact remains that people are suffering hardship and poverty as a result of this disastrous policy.

“They need to start listening and stop ignoring the evidence on the ground that Universal Credit has been a disaster. Stalling it won’t fix it. Delaying it won’t bring people out of poverty. It needs to be scrapped altogether.”