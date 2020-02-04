PSNI must be representative of the whole community it serves - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the PSNI must be representative of the whole community it serves.

Gerry Kelly said:

"The PSNI must be representative of the whole community it serves.

"There is an onus on everyone to ensure that is the case.

"Today, Joint Head of government Michelle O'Neill, was invited to attend the launch of a PSNI recruitment drive aimed at making policing more representative.

“As a member of the Policing Board I attended today's event alongside Michelle O'Neill and other political parties.

"The PSNI needs to attract more recruits from a nationalist background, women, members of the LGBT community and those who have come to make their home here.

"Ongoing challenges over legacy and the PSNI's policy on disclosure has damaged public confidence in policing, particularly among the nationalist community.

"We took the opportunity to make it clear to the PSNI that 50/50 recruitment should be on the table.

"There is responsibility on the PSNI Chief Constable, Policing Board and politicians to ensure there is a proper civic, community policing service."