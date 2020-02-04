Hazzard welcomes Executive Brexit sub-committee

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed the establishment of an Executive Brexit sub-committee and said it is essential the interests of Ireland are represented in the next stage of the Brexit negotiations.

Chris Hazzard said:

"I welcome the fact that the new Executive at Stormont has established a Brexit sub-committee which has met today for the first time.

"As Brexit moves to the next phase it is vital that the voice of the people of the north, who voted to reject Brexit, continues to be heard and that the interests of Ireland are heard and listened to, just as they have been at every stage until now.

"Brexit presents huge challenges to us and it is essential our economy, our rights and our peace agreements continue to be protected throughout the transition period and in whatever comes after with a future trade agreement.

"Sinn Féin will work with other parties on the Executive Brexit sub-committee and will continue to work with the EU and the next Irish government to ensure the interests of Ireland are represented."