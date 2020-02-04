Daft.ie report shows rents continue to soar - Eoin Ó Broin TD
Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the findings of the Daft.ie rental report for Q4 of 2019. The data indicates that rents are continuing to soar with a 4% annual increase in the cost of renting in 2019. The average cost of renting a home was €1,402 at the end of 2019.
Deputy Ó Broin said:
“The Daft.ie rent report for Q4 of 2019 shows that rents are continuing to soar with a 4% annual increase in the cost of renting in 2019.
“It costed on average €1,402 to rent a home at the end of 2019 and in 15 counties rent has increased by over 4% annually.
“In Dublin the average cost of renting is now €2,052 per month, an increase of 3.5%.
“Renters in Dublin paid €864 more on rent in 2019 than they did in 2018.
“We believe that the only way to tackle the rental crisis is to reduce and freeze rents.
“We need an emergency three year rent freeze and we need to invest in affordable cost rental, while putting a month’s rent back in renters pockets via a refundable tax credit.”
