Anderson condemns intimidation of journalist

Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson has condemned those responsible for graffiti targeting a local journalist in Derry City.

And she praised local people in the community who removed the graffiti.

Martina Anderson said:

“I unreservedly condemn those responsible for graffiti in Creggan last night targeting a journalist who lives in our local community.

“Freedom of press is a key cornerstone to any pluralist and democratic society.

“Journalists play a critical role in shining a light on the issues which impact on our society, their work is to the benefit of citizens.

"Those involved in journalism must be protected and they must be able to do their work free from intimidation, harassment and death threats.

"What made this particular threat even more sinister is that it appeared in the area where journalist Lyra McKee was murdered last year.

“The Joint Head of Government Michelle O’Neill and I have contacted the journalist who was threatened to extend our support and solidarity to her.

“I want to extend my thanks to community activists who moved swiftly to paint over the graffiti.

“Those behind this threat have nothing to offer the people of this community and this city.

“They will not be allowed to intimidate journalists or the people of this city. Their reckless attempts will not succeed.”