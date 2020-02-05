Boylan urges Minister to bring MOT in line with the south

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the announcement that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon is to seek legal advice on moving MOT tests for private cars and light vehicles from an annual basis to a biannual basis for vehicles under ten years old.

This move would bring the North’s MOT testing system into line with that of the South.

Cathal Boylan MLA said:

“Last week I called upon the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to consider moving towards an MOT system similar to the South.

“This would greatly alleviate a lot of the backlog pressures that MOT centres currently face, by allowing for a more efficient testing system in the north.

“It could also help everyday drivers who would have to spend less on MOT tests every year.

“However, any change should not decrease road safety standards and I remind drivers to service their vehicles routinely.

“I am pleased she has confirmed today that the Department will be seeking legal advice on bringing the North into line with the rest of the island on MOT testing.”