Statement by Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy on Paul Quinn

“I have consistently and unreservedly condemned the murder of Paul Quinn.

“Those who murdered him are criminals and need to be brought to justice.

“I repeat my call on anyone with any information on his murder to bring it to the Gardaí or the PSNI.

“I very much regret comments I made in the aftermath of Paul's murder which have added to the grief felt by the Quinn family.

“I apologise for those remarks and I unreservedly withdraw them.

“Once again I offer to meet the Quinn family at a time and place of their convenience.”