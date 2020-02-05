Sinn Féin early years proposals are a win-win for creche owners, staff, parents and children – Kathleen Funchion TD

Speaking after attending the Early Years Rally in Dublin today, Sinn Féin spokesperson Kathleen Funchion said her party has a plan to reduce childcare fees, increase wages in the sector putting money back in the pockets of workers and families.

Teachta Funchion said;

“Sinn Féin has a plan for the early years sector and it is a win-win for creche owners, staff, parents and children.

“Our commitment is to increase annual funding to early years by €500 million by 2025, while simultaneously capping fees at a lower rate each year. This would reduce fees by two thirds by 2025.

“Sinn Féin’s plan offers service providers a sustainable long term state contract to ‘opt into’ that would remove the burden of operating costs including insurance costs and wages for example. Service providers and those working in sector are central to our plans.

“Providers opting in to this scheme will receive significant funding levels but will have to sign up to fair pay scales for their staff.

“We want service providers to work with us – our plans will properly support and fund them unlike the current system which penalises small creches and allows massive profiteering by larger creches.”