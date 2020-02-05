Protecting ratepayers and services must be central Causeway Coast and Glens Council - McShane

Sinn Féin’s Causeway Coast and Glens Group leader, Cllr Cara McShane, has received majority support to instruct the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) to give immediate and urgent assistance with the current rate setting process in the Council.

Cllr Cara McShane said:

“The Sinn Féin motion, which received overwhelming support from four political parties, includes proposals to defer any decision on the rate process ahead of the legal timeframe of 15th February.

“This is to allow CIPFA - the world’s only professional accountancy body that specialises in public services – to make recommendations and report to Councillors. CIPFA will now work with Council to prepare a medium-term financial plan with a financial resilience review.

“While others used their speaking time for political grandstanding, Sinn Féin sought external advice, guidance and best practice, to inform our proposal last night. I am delighted that most other Councillors saw the logic in this motion and supported the move in the greater interests of the people that we serve.

“We also supported a full audit which will provide an examination and overview on our current Council structures and current management practices, which was tabled at the end of the meeting.

“Protecting the ratepayers and our services must be central to each and every decision that we make as a council.”