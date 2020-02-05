Kelly welcomes for Youth Service autism training

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed news that the Education Authority are planning to provide autism training for their Youth Service staff in the future.

The party's children and young people spokesperson said:

"I very much welcome this news that the Education Authority confirmed at today’s Education Committee that they are planning to provide autism training for their Youth Service staff in the future.

"I would like to commend EA for this and urge Department of Education to follow this lead and to provide this training for teaching staff. Autism training is essential for anyone working with children and young people to confidently support them in or out of a school setting.

“Like teachers, youth workers need the right set of tools that allow them to better understand the specific needs of children and young people with autism.”