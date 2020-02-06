Archibald pays tribute to Francie Brolly
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has paid tribute to the late Francie Brolly following news of his death.
The East Derry MLA said:
“Francie Brolly was a significant figure in the political life of East Derry.
“He was a tireless campaigner for civil rights and a committed Irish Republican; he will be missed.
“As a teacher, activist, and campaigner elected representative, he helped shape the community in his native Dungiven and further afield.
“Aside from politics, Francie had a love of the Irish language and made a huge contribution to the world of Irish music and culture.
“I want to send my condolences to his wife Anne, their children Joe, Proinnsías, Conal, Áine and Nollaig, the entire Brolly family and everyone who knew Francie; my thoughts are with them at this sad time."Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”