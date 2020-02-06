Mary Lou McDonald extends condolences on the passing of Francie Brolly

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has has extended her deepest condolences to the family and friends of Francie Brolly, who has passed away.

She said:

"I want to extend my deepest condolences, and those of Sinn Féin, to the family and friends of Francie Brolly who has passed away.

"Francie was a committed and dedicated Irish Republican. He was a fine political representative, campaigner and musician, and his passing will be deeply felt in his native Dungiven and further afield.

"My deepest sympathies go to Francie's wife Anne, their children Joe, Proinnsías, Conal, Áine and Nollaig, the wider family and to his neighbours and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."