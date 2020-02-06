Martin Kenny TD criticises failure to restore X-Ray facilities at Manorhamilton

Sinn Féin TD and General Election candidate for Sligo/Leitrim/Sth Donegal and Nth Roscommon, Martin Kenny has criticised the failure to restore X-Ray facilities at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton.

Martin Kenny said:

“X-Ray facilities at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton, have ceased since last January.

“This is having a knock-on effect on other services at the Hospital.

“It has also led to an increase in waiting times for X-Ray services in Sligo University Hospital and added pressure on the Radiology Department there.

“The failure to restore this vital service is causing deep concern and confusion in the community.

“Several planned reopening dates have now passed without any service restoration materialising.

“My concern and that of many people is that it appears that the HSE wish to close the X-Ray facility permanently.

“This would be a dreadful retrograde step for patients and and the community.

“The HSE needs to come clean on this issue as a matter of urgency.”

