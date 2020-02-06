Mullan encourages wider engagement with unions on autism training

The Foyle MLA and deputy chair of the Education Committee was speaking after the NITC submitted a letter to party whips:

‘I regularly meet with the teachers’ unions as part of my work as our party’s education spokesperson.

‘We were aware from the outset that not all unions were on board and during the debate our MLAs asked for Department to explore options and consult with all in the sector.

"That being said I have been contacted by a large number of teachers asking for this training and parents calling for our teaching staff to have the appropriate training to support children with a wide range of needs.

‘If we are serious about bringing in Autism training for trainee teachers and teaching staff then it must be done in consultation and partnership with all of the relevant unions."