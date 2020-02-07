Mullan calls on Minister for Infrastructure to deliver rail upgrade

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Minister for Infrastructure to deliver on rail upgrades on the Derry line.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I wrote to the Minister for Infrastructure on 17th January to ask her plans to deliver Phase 3 on the Derry to Coleraine line, to outline her Department's plans for a direct line from Derry to Dublin and to carry out a feasibility study for a Derry to Sligo route.

“Whilst I received a response from the Minister that she is committed to working to find solutions, I am calling on the Minister to give assurances that the commitments already given by her Department to start the Phase 3 upgrade in 2021 should go ahead on that timeline.

“I also welcome the Minister's response in relation to tackling regional imbalances.

“Developing a comprehensive transportation network is vital for balanced economic growth.

“When transport systems are efficient and extensive, they provide economic and social opportunities that result in better access to markets, employment and additional investments.

“After years of historical underinvestment, improved rail links would greatly help transform the economic fortunes of the North West, while providing a more sustainable mode of travel.

“I want to see the Department commit to exploring the possibility of expanding rail lines into the Northwest, while improving on the ones that currently exit. I would urge the Minister to start that work with her counterpart in the Irish Government."