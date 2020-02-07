Kimmins raises A1 and Southern Relief Road bridge with Minister

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins raised key infrastructural projects in the Newry and Armagh area with the Minister for Infrastructure today.

These issues include, the A1 improvement scheme and the Southern Relief Road bridge.

Liz Kimmins said:

“Today I requested an update from the Infrastructure Minister in relation to phase 2 of the A1 improvement scheme.

“The local community has consistently raised safety concerns with the Department regarding the A1. There were two fatal crashes in 2019, as well as numerous other car accidents.

“It is vital that we ensure that these concerns are addressed as a matter of urgency to prevent further fatalities and accidents.

“I am pleased that the Infrastructure Minister confirmed to me that the A1 improvement scheme will be a priority for the Department.

“I also raised the possibility of the Southern Relief Road being adapted for a lifting bridge or raising the height of the bridge to enable tall ships and yachts access to the Albert Basin.

"This would be a major boost for the tourist economy in the Newry and Mourne region.

“It is crucially important that the input of the local community is central to this project. I am pleased that the minister has committed to speaking with the community in the time ahead."