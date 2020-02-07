Minister should consider south's test centre strategy - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called on Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to adopt the same approach to MOT testing as the south while safety inspections and improvements are carried out.

Cathal Boylan MLA said:

“In the North, the majority of vehicle tests have been suspended until further notice with prioritisation being given to four-year-old cars and taxis unable to access the four-month exemption certificate.

“More than 70,000 drivers have been effected by this and drivers have been told it could take months for test centres to become fully operational again.

“The South has also suspended the use of vehicle lifts in their tests centres, pending an assessment on their condition.

“However, while this assessment is taking place drivers in the South can continue to get their vehicle tested without the underbody inspection which will be carried out later at no expense.

“This is a safer and more efficient process than that proposed in the North.

“I will propose to the minister that she considers this approach and to assess if it’s in fact a better way to maximise road safety while addressing the backlog.”