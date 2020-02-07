Ní Chuilin welcomes new PIP assessment review

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the appointment of Marie Cavanagh to carry out an independent review into the assessment process for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“It is welcome news that the Department for Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has appointed Marie Cavanagh to hold a review into Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

“Since the introduction of flawed PIP system in 2016 by the British Government there has been serious concerns expressed by both those going through the assessment process and community advocacy groups.

“It is also clear that many of the PIP assessment decisions are simply inexplicable or justifiable.

“Sinn Féin representatives have assisted those going through the assessment process, as well as meeting with the Public Service Ombudsman and the Department for Communities on numerous occasions to express our concerns.

“I look forward to the findings of the review and this report should inform the Department on how to make place the well-being of individuals at the heart of the process."