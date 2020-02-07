Gildernew welcomes commitment to implement Hyponatraemia recommendations

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the commitment of the Minister of Health to press ahead with the hyponatraemia inquiry recommendations.

The Chair of the Health Committee said:

"To re-establish trust and public confidence, it is of vital importance that the Belfast Trust and the Department of Health fully address the findings and implement the recommendations of the hyponatraemia inquiry as soon as possible.

"It is essential that the Department of Health demonstrate that real change will take place and that such a travesty can never happen again."