Sinn Féin committed to implementation of workers’ rights measures in new agreement – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has told NIC-ICTU that Sinn Féin is absolutely committed to implementation of the worker's rights measures proposed in the 'New Decade, New Approach' document.

Speaking following a meeting with Trade Union representatives of NIC-ICTU, the party’s National Chairperson and Junior Minister said:

“This morning I met with a number of leading Trade Union officials representing the northern committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

“I welcomed this opportunity to provide an update on the political situation and, in particular, the negotiations leading up to publication of the 'New Decade, New Approach' by the two governments.

“Sinn Féin ensured that significant workers rights measures were included in the document, including the banning of Zero Hour Contracts, devolving Minimum Wage powers and making the Executive a Living Wage Employer.

“These are all key elements of Sinn Féin policy and were central recommendations in the workers’ rights policy "Towards a New Employment Model" which I launched in 2019.

“I gave a commitment that we would seek to ensure these and other important social justice and equality measures would be fully implemented.

“We also discussed mechanisms for wider civic engagement with government, including ICTU itself; tackling poverty by objective need; Sunday trading hours; Brexit; the Bill of Rights; and the funding obligations owned by the British government.

“Sinn Féin remains committed to working closely with ICTU and its affiliates and ensuring substantive engagement between the Executive and all other civic stakeholders. We are determined that civic voices will be heard within the political institution and have a central influence in the development of policy.”