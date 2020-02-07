McShane expresses deep condolences following road death

Sinn Féin Councillor, Cara McShane, has expressed her deep condolences to the family of the man killed on the Drones Road, Armoy.

Cllr McShane said:

“News of his death has shocked our community.

“This tragic accident has left people reeling and I want to pass on my condolences to his family, who are well known and respected across North Antrim.

"I also understand the PSNI anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward and I want to echo this appeal."