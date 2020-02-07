‘Time for urgent decisions on Magee expansion’ – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said urgent decisions must be made to drive forward the expansion of Magee University.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after meeting with officials from Magee today with Martina Anderson and the Chair of the Economy Committee, Caoimhe Archibald.

Karen Mullan said:

“Today we met senior management at Ulster University to discuss the medical school and the overall expansion of the Magee campus.

“It’s well known this project has the potential to create investment, train more doctors and plug the existing staff shortfalls in the health service.

“Delivery of the Medical School will be a key step towards the overall expansion of Magee University and the economic regeneration of the north west.

“It’s vital there is a united voice coming from the city on the absolute need to get it across the line and for the delivery of commitments made in the New Decade, New Approach document.

“The Minister for Health should finally approve the business case and ensure the medical school is delivered for the north west. It’s time for urgent decisions.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work with Ulster University and others to ensure that Magee can take in its first Medical Students in September 2021 as a step towards the full expansion.”