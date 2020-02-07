Archibald welcomes update on Parental Bereavement Leave

Sinn Féin Chair of the Economy Committee Caoimhe Archibald MLA has welcomed news that Statutory Bereavement laws in the north are to be updated.

The Sinn Féin MLA said:

“I welcome the commitment from the Economy Minister Diane Dodds that she plans to update Statutory Bereavement Leave for parents on the death of a child.

“When this was announced in Britain in January, I had called for the leave entitlements to be updated here.

“Sinn Féin believe that Paid Bereavement Leave should apply to all workers after a period of 26 weeks service, ensuring that agency workers are given access to new leave entitlements also.

“Today’s announcement is a positive development, it shows compassionate and responsive law-making and will provide much-needed relief for workers dealing with the grief of losing a child.”