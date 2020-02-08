Condolences from Sinn Féin on death of Keelin Shanley

The Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has extended condolences to the family of journalist Keelin Shanley who died today.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Keelin Shanley today.

“Keelin will be remembered as a journalist of great integrity and talent. She will be missed by all who knew her.

“On behalf of Sinn Féin I wish to extend my condolences to Keelin’s family - to Conor, Lucy and Ben, and to Keelin’s friends and colleagues at RTÉ.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis"