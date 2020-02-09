Multi-agency response required to address flooding - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said all agencies must work together to deal with flooding caused by Storm Ciara.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“A number of areas of West Tyrone have been impacted by flooding as a result of Storm Ciara.

“I and others Sinn Féin representatives have been out in those areas in Omagh, Trillick, Fintona and Newtownstewart and have been engaging with the Fire Service, Roads Service, the Rivers Agency and the PSNI to help residents.

“I convened a multi-agency meeting with the head of the emergency response on Fermanagh and Omagh Council to ensure everything that can be done is being done.

"My party colleague and Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, has also activated the Scheme of Emergency Financial Assistance to support District Councils with the flooding.

“All agencies must work together to make sure plans are in place to deal with extreme weather events like this.

“I will continue to work with local communities and statutory bodies to support local residents at this difficult time.”