Disruption caused by security alert - Haughian

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian has said a security alert in North Lurgan has caused disruption for local people.

Cllr Haughian said:

“A suspect device has been found on the site of the old St Michael’s Grammar School in North Lurgan.

“This has caused disruption for local people today.

“The people of Lurgan don’t want or need this type of activity - people want to move forward and live their lives in peace.”