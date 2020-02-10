Historic milestone for LGBTQ+ rights - Sheerin

Sinn Féin's Equality Spokesperson Emma Sheerin MLA today welcomed marriage equality coming into law in the north of Ireland.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“Today is a momentous step for LGBTQ+ citizens across the North as marriage equality comes into law and people are legally permitted to marry the person that they love and finally have their relationships recognised equally before the law.

“For many years, LGBTQ+ citizens and allies have campaigned relentlessly for an inclusive society which treats all citizens as equals regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Today is a major milestone in the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights.

“I want to pay tribute to all those that have been involved in this campaigning over many decades. Today belongs to each and every one of them.

“It hasn’t always been the easy road, but it was undoubtedly the right road.

“The legislating of marriage equality is just one element of the struggle for rights and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community and we must strive forward to deliver universal equality.

“Sinn Féin is determined to deliver a government which works for everyone, that is our pledge for this mandate."