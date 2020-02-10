Funding should be made available for three IVF cycles - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA and chair of the health committee Colm Gildernew has said funding should be made available to three funded cycles of IVF treatment for couples in the north.

Colm Gildernew said:

"This is a very sensitive and emotive issue and can is very stressful for many couples.

“Sinn Féin is committed to improving access to IVF treatment for the many couples out there desperately seeking treatment to start a family.

"Providing three funded cycles of IVF dramatically increases the chances of these couples successfully conceiving.

"We need to see funding put in place for this and increase capacity to deliver three cycles as we currently don't have the capacity at fertility clinics here in the north.

"So we have to look at other options, including across the island, to be able to deliver it so we can help couples out there who need this treatment to have a family."