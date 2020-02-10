Sinn Féin opposed to Larne Lough gas storage project

--



Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the party are opposed to InfraStrata’s proposed project to construct seven gas storage caverns at Islandmagee.

The party’s economy and climate action spokesperson was speaking after the party submitted their response to the Larne Lough gas storage project public consultation.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Sinn Féin are unreservedly opposed to InfraStrata's proposed project to construct seven gas storage caverns at Islandmagee.

“We need a rapid transition to a zero-carbon society, and as such we need a clear focus on realising the potential of our renewable capacity, which is among the best in the world.

“We do not need further gas development and we cannot afford it.

"This projects runs counter to the Assembly's historic declaration of a climate emergency, and with the radical action needed to meet Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emission reduction targets.

“Furthermore, given that the Environmental Impact Assessment on which this project is based is almost a decade old, this project should not go ahead."