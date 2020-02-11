'We must reduce barriers and encourage women to participate in STEM' - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Dr Caoimhe Archibald has said we must break down barriers and challenge misconceptions which limit women’s participation in STEM subjects and careers.Speaking on International Day of Women and Girls in Science the East Derry MLA said:“The theme for this year is 'Investment in Women and Girls in Science for Inclusive Green Growth’ focusing on the empowerment of women and girls, promoting the achievement of full and equal access to careers in science."Despite efforts over recent years, the numbers of women participating and working in science remain much lower than men."The drop-out rate of women from degree to post-graduate, post-doctoral and beyond from STEM subjects and careers lead to very low representation of women at higher career levels."We need to encourage the half of the population most inclined to opt-out of science to opt in, to see opportunities for themselves and for society through their contribution.“This means tackling the real and perceived barriers which limit the opportunities of women having rewarding, well-paid careers in these fields. “Good initiatives and programmes are in place to address gender disparity in STEM, however we still need to do more to ensure we highlight opportunities and showcase positive role models for women and girls.“There is a responsibility on everyone in a leadership role, in politics, business, academia and civic society, to address gender equality and reduce barriers to participation by women.”