Banner a 'sinister attempt' to silence the press - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has branded a newly erected banner targeting the Andersonstown News as a 'sinister attempt’ to silence the press.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I condemn those responsible for erecting this banner on the gates of the Andersonstown News attacking staff working at the paper.

“This is another sinister attempt to intimidate journalists and silence the media.

“This comes after despicable threats against a journalist last week as well as threats against elected representatives.

“Freedom of the press is a key cornerstone of any democratic society.

“The staff at this paper, like all workers, must be able to do their work free from intimidation or harassment.

“Those behind this banner have nothing to offer the people of Belfast.

“Their pointless and reckless attempts to intimidate and silence journalists will not succeed.”