Anderson condemns those behind posters designed to intimidate

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has condemned those responsible for erecting crass and offensive posters in Derry aimed at intimidating the people of the city.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Posters were erected in Derry last night in a disgusting attempt to intimidate the people of the city.

“These posters, which feature an image of Peadar Heffron, a PSNI officer injured in a bomb attack by anti-peace process elements, are crass and grossly offensive.

“Sinn Féin is working to achieve an accountable, civic and representative policing service which polices with all the community.

“The erection of these posters comes on the heels of attempts to intimidate the journalist, Leona O’Neill, and staff at the Andersonstown News and threats to Joint Head of Government Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly.

“This is happening at a time when the debate on Irish unity and change in Irish society has taken centre stage.

“Those responsible for erecting these posters have nothing to offer, they have no politics and no strategy to achieve anything.

“It’s well past time they got off the backs of the community.

"This tactic is disgusting and disgraceful and comes and comes from an unrepresentative groups with little support in the community.

"Everyone should have the right to choose their career path free from any fear or intimidation.”